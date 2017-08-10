8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 11-13

1. FSU Block Party (Saturday)

Join your fellow Seminoles for some drinks to celebrate Florida State University. Get the details

2. Incredible Duck Race (Saturday)

Each adopted racing rubber duck helps a child in need. Get the details

2. Walk Tampa: The Ybor City Story (Saturday)

Take a tour of Tampa’s only National Historic Landmark District and learn about the people, social life and work culture of early Ybor. Get the details

4. Ybor City Melon & Taco Fest (Saturday)

What could be better than spending a summer day enjoying tacos and watermelons? We sure can’t think of anything. Get the details

5. Christmas in August (Sunday)

Pretend it’s nice and cool outside and learn to make some Christmas classics. Get the details

6. Kai Water Fitness (Saturday)

This workout is taught entirely on paddle boards using mostly body weight exercises like planks, sit-ups and burpees. Get the details

7. Brews and Bites Food Truck Rally (Friday)

Grab your pals and head for the food trucks and live entertainment from local musicians on the water. Get the details

8. Tebow in Tampa (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The St. Lucie Mets take on the Tampa Yankees and our very own Tim Tebow will be wowing the crowd. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

