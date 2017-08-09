Woman sends gift cards to children involved in Poinciana bus stop crash

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman sent a Polk County deputy gifts cards on Wednesday to help children affected by a deadly accident.

It was a story that touched hearts across the country.

A suspected drunk driver plowed into a group of children at their bus stop, killing one of them.

A woman in Wyoming saw the story and wanted to do something.

The woman sent a pack of Target gift cards to the deputy.

She included a letter asking the deputy to give them to the affected kids so they could go shopping for whatever they want.

She wrote the following:

“Dear Deputy Quintana,
I cried when I saw the news report of the middle school children. I needed to do something for them. I thought letting the kids go shopping for whatever they want would be the best. Please give these gift cards to the kids who were affected. I’m glad you chased down the runaway [drunk] driver. He needs to be off the road forever.

Thank you for your service.

Jennifer”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are humbled by her generosity and wish she was able to see the kids’ smiles in person.

