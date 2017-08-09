Want to live like a Trump? President’s old home is on Airbnb

By Published:
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017 file photo shows the boyhood home of President Donald Trump in New York. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is on Airbnb and is being offered for $725 a night. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Want to live like a Trump? Now’s your chance: The president’s New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb.

The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20.

The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it “a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.”

Smoking, pets and parties are no-nos.

Newsday reports that the principal of Paramount Realty USA, Misha Hagani, confirmed the listing’s authenticity.

Paramount auctioned the house to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million.

Hagani says he can’t disclose whether the home was placed on Airbnb by the property owner or by a leaseholder.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s