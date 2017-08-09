VIDEO: Suspects set off firework, flare in Broward County Wendy’s

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a group of suspects who threw a firework and flare inside a restaurant.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 5 at a Wendy’s in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows an employee sitting at a table when the door opens a firework is thrown inside. The group of suspects then runs off.

Red sparks can then be seen flying in the restaurant and the firework, described as a Roman Candle, lets off smoke before a flare goes off and scares the worker away.

According to detectives, the firework left a 7-inch hole in the base of the wall.

The sheriff’s office believes they are looking for between 8 to 10 young men who are responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call (954) 321-4235.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES