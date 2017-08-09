VIDEO: Highway littered with frozen pizza after tractor-trailer crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WFLA/KARK) – An Arkansas highway was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer carrying the food crashed.

Officials said no one was injured in the accident that happened on Interstate 30.

The truck was reportedly traveling west and hit the center support column of a bridge.

The bridge was not damaged in the incident.

Arkansas’ department of transportation warned commuters that cleanup would take time and to expect delays.

