VIDEO: Black jaguar cubs debut at Alabama zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) – Four little black jaguar cubs made their public debut at the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama on Tuesday, according to zoo officials.

The cubs, three females and one male, were born in June to Nakita, a 5-year-old spotted jaguar, and Kai, a 9-year-old male black jaguar. This is their fourth litter together.

Their newest additions have spent the last few months bonding in the den with their mother, and on Tuesday afternoon zoogoers finally got to meet the cubs. Zookeepers say from now on, the four felines will be out daily.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES