Trouble at the Trop: Investigation shows problems with food safety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropicana Field is striking out when it comes to food safety.

An investigation by Sports Illustrated shows Tropicana Field ranks at the bottom of all stadiums in Major League Baseball when it comes to food safety.

Information was gathered for 28 of the 30 Major League ballparks.

Sports Illustrated reports 241 total violations of food safety and 105 critical violations of food contamination at the ballpark.

A spokesman for Centerplate food services says all of the problems have now been corrected.

Centerplate released this statement to News Channel 8:

We are taking the following steps to ensure food safety at Tropicana Field: in cooperation with the Rays, have an independent food safety inspector conduct an immediate analysis of all concessions operations; designate one additional supervisor on site each night dedicated to food safety; and require all staff to undergo the Centerplate food safety training program, again, this week. We remain committed to providing the highest quality guest experience at each of our venues.”

Fans outside of Tropicana field didn’t seem too concerned about the report.

Jay Sweeney and Vickey Holcombe are traveling the country together on a bucket list quest to see every major league ballpark in the country.

“Nobody wants to get sick from eating, but it’s not going to affect me, I’m still going to dive into whatever I see that I enjoy,” said Sweeney.

He’s hopeful the report will ensure safer food around the league.

“It’s been revealed, therefore, they probably, hopefully, are going to take action so it’s probably better than before,” he said.

