Tips for a Better School Year

With School Starting, Kids Need more than Supplies and a Ride to School

We have tips on how parents can help their child have a more successful school year, and it doesn’t have anything to do with supplies, studying, testing, grades or attendance. A child at any grade needs these things. A child at any intelligence level needs these things. Therefore these tips are directed to ALL parents. While some of these may seem like they are a given, statistics indicate that a large percentage of children show up to school not ready to learn because they don’t eat nutritious food, don’t get enough sleep, or have other disruptions at home. Pamela Settle, Family Advocate and owner of GoodLiving Media, brings her top ten tips.

GoodLiving’s TOP TEN TIPS for a Better School Year

  1. Eating Right
  2. Getting Enough Sleep
  3. Know and Communicate your Family Values
  4. Talk Frankly about Risky Behaviors
  5. Set and Visualize Goals Ahead of Time
  6. Participate in Activities Outside of School – Especially ones for physical activity
  7. Seek Help when it is Needed
  8. Create a Peaceful Environment at Home
  9. Teach Kids how to Relax
  10. Be Involved with the Child’s Schools

 

