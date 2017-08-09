The Incredible Duck Race

The Kiwanis Club of Tampa will race over 6,000 Rubber Ducks down the Hillsborough River on August 12, 2017. The first three ducks to cross the finish line will win amazing cash prizes! The Incredible Duck Race will be held in Curtis Hixon Park with family friendly music, food, and activities all leading up to the big race.

This Event is new and unique to Tampa, and we need sponsorship support to make it a success. All duck sales will benefit the Tampa Kiwanis Foundation and go towards programs focused on Children in the Tampa community.

 

To adopt a duck – https://www.duckrace.com/tampa 

