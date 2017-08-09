St. Pete Beach could ease drinking rules for hotel guests

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you like piña coladas and laying out in the sand, we’ve got great news for you: legal drinking may be coming to St. Pete Beach.

But here’s the catch, which is angering many residents: you must be a hotel guest in order to drink.

City leaders are moving forward with a proposal to loosen drinking rules for hotel guests staying on the beach.

If the ordinance is passed, resort hotels would be able to serve alcohol to guests on the beach as long as they’re on the hotel’s property, providing they’re a guest or in the company of a guest. The guests would then have to register with the hotel and wear a wrist band, according to city officials.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday evening to place the ordinance for a second reading on August 22, and made two slight changes to the original proposal, News Channel 8 has learned. Now, according to the ordinance, businesses must have a special permit that will be concurrent with their business licenses that must be renewed every year and alcohol can now be served in a cart. The original ordinance said alcohol must be served on foot.

The proposal has been met with criticism from many St. Pete residents who argue that as taxpayers, they should also have the legal right to drink on the beach. But the commissioners say most residents prefer the public didn’t have access to alcoholic beverages on the beach.

