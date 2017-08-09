Sheriff: Pasco felons had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nazi propaganda, meth, guns and veterans’ ID cards were among the items that Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found at a New Port Richey home when serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

A SWAT team assisted with the search which led to the arrest of five people at the home located at 9240 Kiowa Drive.

Investigators say Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Steven Crumbley Melinda Zalneraitis, and Michael Baun confessed to possessing the items. One suspect, Justin Hopper, has not been arrested.

Deputies say two of the suspects, Alexander Nowokunski and Steven Crumbley, are documented gang members.

Charges against the suspects include Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammo, Possession of a Firearm with Altered Serial Number, Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

PCSO gang and economic crimes detectives are investigating the case.

The PCSO provided the following list of items that were confiscated-

Hundreds of pages of misc. bank account and personal identification information

Credit cards

Military and state IDs

Veterans ID cards

Insurance cards

Vehicle titles

Hundreds of pages of American Nazi Family propaganda that included rules, hierarchy, and oaths

Several items of drug paraphernalia including needles, bubbles, scales, and spoons

Opiates

12g of meth

Several gun holsters

Ammunition

1 Firestar 9mm firearm

1 High Point .45 ACP

1 Glock 23

1 rifle.

Pasco County ordinance citations are also expected to be filed.

