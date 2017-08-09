Sheriff: Pasco felons had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards

Investigators say Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Steven Crumbley Melinda Zalneraitis, and Michael Baun confessed to possessing the items. Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office photos

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nazi propaganda, meth, guns and veterans’ ID cards were among the items that Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found at a New Port Richey home when serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

A SWAT team assisted with the search which led to the arrest of five people at the home located at 9240 Kiowa Drive.

Investigators say Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Steven Crumbley Melinda Zalneraitis, and Michael Baun confessed to possessing the items. One suspect, Justin Hopper, has not been arrested.

Deputies say two of the suspects, Alexander Nowokunski and Steven Crumbley, are documented gang members.

Charges against the suspects include Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammo, Possession of a Firearm with Altered Serial Number, Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

PCSO gang and economic crimes detectives are investigating the case.

The PCSO provided the following list of items that were confiscated-

  • Hundreds of pages of misc. bank account and personal identification information
  • Credit cards
  • Military and state IDs
  • Veterans ID cards
  • Insurance cards
  • Vehicle titles
  • Hundreds of pages of American Nazi Family propaganda that included rules, hierarchy, and oaths
  • Several items of drug paraphernalia including needles, bubbles, scales, and spoons
  • Opiates
  • 12g of meth
  • Several gun holsters
  • Ammunition
  • 1 Firestar 9mm firearm
  • 1 High Point .45 ACP
  • 1 Glock 23
  • 1 rifle.

Pasco County ordinance citations are also expected to be filed.

