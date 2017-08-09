Sheriff: Pasco felons had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nazi propaganda, meth, guns and veterans’ ID cards were among the items that Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found at a New Port Richey home when serving a search warrant on Tuesday.
A SWAT team assisted with the search which led to the arrest of five people at the home located at 9240 Kiowa Drive.
Investigators say Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Steven Crumbley Melinda Zalneraitis, and Michael Baun confessed to possessing the items. One suspect, Justin Hopper, has not been arrested.
Deputies say two of the suspects, Alexander Nowokunski and Steven Crumbley, are documented gang members.
Charges against the suspects include Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammo, Possession of a Firearm with Altered Serial Number, Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
PCSO gang and economic crimes detectives are investigating the case.
The PCSO provided the following list of items that were confiscated-
- Hundreds of pages of misc. bank account and personal identification information
- Credit cards
- Military and state IDs
- Veterans ID cards
- Insurance cards
- Vehicle titles
- Hundreds of pages of American Nazi Family propaganda that included rules, hierarchy, and oaths
- Several items of drug paraphernalia including needles, bubbles, scales, and spoons
- Opiates
- 12g of meth
- Several gun holsters
- Ammunition
- 1 Firestar 9mm firearm
- 1 High Point .45 ACP
- 1 Glock 23
- 1 rifle.
Pasco County ordinance citations are also expected to be filed.
PHOTOS: Pasco felons had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards
PHOTOS: Pasco felons had Nazi propaganda, meth, guns, veterans’ ID cards x
Latest Galleries
-
Premature Maryland baby goes home from hospital
-
Premature Maryland baby goes home from hospital
-
5 dogs killed in Valrico house fire
-
Family close to sinkhole worried home has not been condemned
-
Family close to sinkhole worried home has not been condemned
-
Family close to sink hole worried home has not been condemned
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
-
Good Samaritans stabbed in Seminole
-
Skimmers found in Highlands County
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 5 dogs found dead inside Valrico pet resort that caught fire
- Uber driver saves man’s life after ride to Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Plea deal today for Bradenton mom accused of killing daughter, putting body in freezer
- Yikes! Sarasota Co. man finds boa constrictor in his attic
- Pinellas Park man charged with murder after girlfriend’s body found in home
- VIDEO: Clearwater expert explains why ‘Pinky’ the dolphin may be pink
- Man, 53, charged with kicking 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s
- Couple killed in crash 1 day after their wedding