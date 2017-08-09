Reward offered for felon in connection with Tampa murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old felon was upgraded from a person of interest to a suspect in connection with a murder in Tampa. Now Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

A warrant is out for Dejonta Felder in connection with the July 3 shooting death of Julius Carter, 32, Tampa police said Wednesday.

Carter was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence near the 3400 block of North Phipps Street. Witnesses said the shooting was over a personal vendetta between the two men, who had reportedly engaged in an altercation the week of the shooting.

Now Felder is wanted for second-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has outstanding warrants for FTA possession of a controlled substance, FTA possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, FTA operating an unregistered vehicle and two counts of FTA no driver’s license.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using theP3 TipsMobile application. You must contact Crime Stoppers first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

