Red Sox beat Rays 8-2 for 8th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Eduardo Nunez chased Jake Odorizzi when he lined a single off the pitcher’s foot, starting a five-run fifth inning for the Red Sox in an 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night that extended Boston’s winning streak to a season-high eight.

Struck on the right foot, Odorizzi was face down on the mound, his face extending onto the infield grass, for several seconds. He hobbled off with one arm wrapped around Rays manager Kevin Cash, the other around assistant athletic trainer Paul Harker. Tampa Bay said Odorizzi sustained a bruise and X-rays were negative.

Rick Porcello (6-14) won consecutive starts for the first time this year, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. Porcello was 22-4 last year, when he won the AL Cy Young Award. Boston is on its longest winning streak since taking 11 in a row last September.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES