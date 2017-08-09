Rays’ Odorizzi leaves game after line drive hits foot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi left Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning after being struck squarely on the right foot by a line drive.
Odorizzi, pitching for the first time since July 23 after missing two starts due to a lower back strain, was helped off the field after Eduardo Nunez led off the inning with the single that bounced off Odorizzi’s foot. The pitcher remained face down on the mound for several seconds before being helped to his feet.
X-rays were negative. The Rays called the injury a contusion.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Shark dragging video being investigated by Manatee County State Attorney’s Office
- Uber driver saves man’s life after ride to Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- 5 dogs killed in Valrico house fire
- Plea deal today for Bradenton mom accused of killing daughter, putting body in freezer
- VIDEO: Clearwater expert explains why ‘Pinky’ the dolphin may be pink
- Man, 53, charged with kicking 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s
- Couple killed in crash 1 day after their wedding
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.