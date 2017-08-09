I-75 reopen after crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75 in Manatee County has reopened in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 222 in Ellenton after a crash.

A car went off the interstate and flipped in a wooded area.

Three patients were flown to a hospital.

