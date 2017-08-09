I-75 reopen after crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75 in Manatee County has reopened in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.
All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 222 in Ellenton after a crash.
A car went off the interstate and flipped in a wooded area.
Three patients were flown to a hospital.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Child found dead in van at Orlando day care
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.