Polk County shoppers in awe over mystery violinist heard playing in parking lots

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mystery violinist has lately been spotted playing beautiful music around Polk County. His story is a mystery, but it’s clear he has an amazing talent.

A viewer reached out to News Channel 8 after hearing the man play, not on a stage, but in a parking lot, of all places.

They were blown away by the tunes coming from the panhandler clearly down on his luck, and wanted to see him get some recognition.

One video was taken in between the Target and Staples in North Lakeland.

Store employees said they usually see the man set up on the sidewalk every weekend.

It wasn’t tough to find fans.

“I think he’s amazing,” Jennifer Douglas of Lakeland said.

“He was standing up here playing, I even stopped the car so the kids could listen to him,” Beverly Armstrong said as she pointed to the store he was playing in front of. “He was fantastic! He was awesome!”

“I come here to pick up my medication so I see him most every time I come here,” J.C. from Lakeland told News Channel 8.

We learned that the man sets up with a sign that says he lost his job and needs money.

He’s been spotted outside of stores in Bartow, Lakeland and even Orlando, drawing in crowds with his beautiful music.

“He should be in an orchestra or somewhere on stage,” Armstrong said, and she’s not alone in that thinking.

His unexpected musical gift is capturing a lot of attention, with people posting videos of the mystery violinist all over Facebook.

“It’s music like you’ve never heard before. It just soothes the soul and I think he should be, instead of in a parking lot, go somewhere else where he can be recognized,” Douglas said.

Many want to know his story and see him catch a break.

News Channel 8 was not able to find the mystery violinist but we would love to hear his story.

If you know who he is, please contact Melissa Marino at mmarino@wfla.com

