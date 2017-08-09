Police make arrest in double homicide at Longboat Key resort

By Published: Updated:
Source: Manatee County Sheriff

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested for the double homicide that happened last week at the Zota Beach Resort in Longboat Key.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Longboat Key Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Hanna Jr. for the robbery and double homicide.

Hanna was taken into custody at a home in East Bradenton without incident. He had been on the run since around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

That’s when police say 59-year-old Timothy Hurley and 51-year-old Kevin Carter were shot and killed. Both were working at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Hanna is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Police are expected to release more information about the case on Thursday morning.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s