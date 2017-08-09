Police make arrest in double homicide at Longboat Key resort

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested for the double homicide that happened last week at the Zota Beach Resort in Longboat Key.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Longboat Key Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Hanna Jr. for the robbery and double homicide.

Hanna was taken into custody at a home in East Bradenton without incident. He had been on the run since around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

That’s when police say 59-year-old Timothy Hurley and 51-year-old Kevin Carter were shot and killed. Both were working at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Hanna is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Police are expected to release more information about the case on Thursday morning.

