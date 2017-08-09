Plea deal today for Bradenton mom accused of killing daughter, putting body in freezer

Keishanna Thomas is accused of killing her daughter Janiya, 11, and putting her body in a freezer.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —  A Bradenton woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old daughter and hiding her body in a freezer is set to take a plea deal today.

Keishanna Thomas is due before a judge in Manatee County. Thomas could face life in prison if she is found guilty of the first-degree murder charge she faces. She is accused of killing her daughter, Janiya, who had not been seen for almost a year before her body was found.

Reports show that DCF investigated Thomas 10 times since 2003.

The last time Keishanna was investigated, she had dropped a deep freezer off at her grandmother’s house in Bradenton. Then she was arrested for being uncooperative in the search for her missing daughter.

A family member later cut the lock on the freezer and discovered the Janiya’s body in a Fed Ex box.

Keishanna was supposed to stand trial August 21. Today, she is set to take a plea deal.

