Plea deal today for Bradenton mom accused of killing daughter, putting body in freezer

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old daughter and hiding her body in a freezer is set to take a plea deal today.
Keishanna Thomas is due before a judge in Manatee County. Thomas could face life in prison if she is found guilty of the first-degree murder charge she faces. She is accused of killing her daughter, Janiya, who had not been seen for almost a year before her body was found.
Reports show that DCF investigated Thomas 10 times since 2003.
The last time Keishanna was investigated, she had dropped a deep freezer off at her grandmother’s house in Bradenton. Then she was arrested for being uncooperative in the search for her missing daughter.
A family member later cut the lock on the freezer and discovered the Janiya’s body in a Fed Ex box.
Keishanna was supposed to stand trial August 21. Today, she is set to take a plea deal.
RELATED STORIES-
- Bradenton missing girl not seen for over a year, police say
- Body in freezer believed to be missing Bradenton girl, 11
- Bradenton girl found dead in freezer faced ‘horrific abuse’
- Officials release disturbing details in case of girl found in freezer; mom charged with murder
- Child protection investigators “bullied” by dead girl’s mother
- New records show confusion in Janiya Thomas abuse case
- Lawyer says Janiya, siblings should’ve been removed from home
