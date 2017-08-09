PHOTOS: Tiny baby born at 12 ounces finally goes home after months in NICU

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WFLA) – The smallest baby ever born at a Maryland hospital went home for the first time last Thursday after spending nearly five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Ariana Sophia Cruz-Gutierrez was born 24 weeks into her mother’s pregnancy at Anne Arundale Medical Center in Annapolis. The tiny survivor weighed only 12 ounces, the equivalent of two sticks of butter, the hospital said on Facebook.

Little Ariana had a low chance of survival. Her weight dropped down to as low as 8 ounces after her birth, but with the help of transfusions, intubations, her parent’s love and the NICU team’s around-the-clock care, the little survivor grew to 4 pounds and 15 ounces, the hospital said.

“We felt like we wanted to die,” Oscar Gutierrez, Ariana’s father, told the Capital Gazette. “But, now that we’ve thought of it, it was the best decision we made. Truthfully, when they told us the baby could die, our life changed completely.”

Her parents, who had been by her bedside during the entire ideal were finally able to take Little Arianna home to Annapolis on Thursday.

“Special thanks to our amazing NICU team who took care of Ariana during her stay here, and her parents who were dedicated partners in her care,” Anne Arundel Medical Center wrote on their Facebook page.

