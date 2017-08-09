Pandas celebrate 4th birthdays with ‘cake’ at Dutch zoo

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

RHENEN, Netherlands (WFLA/NBC) – Two giant pandas celebrated their birthdays at a Dutch zoo on Tuesday.

Male Xing Ya and female Wu Wen were born August 5 and August 11.

The Ouwehands Zoo decided to celebrate their birthdays together on August 8, the luckiest number in Chinese tradition.

The pandas were treated to a three-layered cake of goodies.

The “cake” consisted of beetroot syrup, apples, carrots and bamboo sticks for “candles.”

The pandas arrived at the zoo form China in April after 16 years of lobbying from Dutch animal lovers.

The ceremonial bestowing of a loan panda on favored countries has become a Hallmark of Chinese cultural diplomacy.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s