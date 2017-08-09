Pandas celebrate 4th birthdays with ‘cake’ at Dutch zoo

RHENEN, Netherlands (WFLA/NBC) – Two giant pandas celebrated their birthdays at a Dutch zoo on Tuesday.
Male Xing Ya and female Wu Wen were born August 5 and August 11.
The Ouwehands Zoo decided to celebrate their birthdays together on August 8, the luckiest number in Chinese tradition.
The pandas were treated to a three-layered cake of goodies.
The “cake” consisted of beetroot syrup, apples, carrots and bamboo sticks for “candles.”
The pandas arrived at the zoo form China in April after 16 years of lobbying from Dutch animal lovers.
The ceremonial bestowing of a loan panda on favored countries has become a Hallmark of Chinese cultural diplomacy.
