Orlando day care owner makes emotional apology following child’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The owner of a day care center where a young child was found dead inside a van made an emotional apology Wednesday.

Little Miracles owner Audrey Thornton apologized to the family of 3-year-old Myles Hill and asked for the chance to make an apology in person.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I take care of my kids, if I ever open back up this won’t happen again,” Thornton said.



“I want to tell granny, I’m sorry. I want everybody to just trust me. It was a mistake. I’m sorry to the whole Banks family,” she added.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that Myles spent more than 11 hours in a van outside of the day care before he was discovered Monday night.

The boy was supposed to have been dropped off in the morning at another Little Miracles Academy day care center instead of the location he was taken to.

State inspection records show the day care center was not in compliance last month with a rule about keeping logs on transporting children.

Investigators said the van driver admitted to not taking a head count. Charges against the driver are pending.

