NASA Mega-rocket passes first test

(WESH) – The first finished part of NASA’s planned mega-rocket has been checked out and tested.

When the new upper stage of NASA’s mega-rocket moved out of its testing and checkout building, it signaled real progress.

Astronaut Butch Wilmore, who has lived aboard the space station, had previously taken a close look at the stage’s progress at the Kennedy Space Center. As big as the stage is, it’s just a small part of the entire Space Launch System rocket.

“This (the rocket) is gonna push the Orion vehicle, whether it’s crewed or not, to the vicinity of the moon, stepping beyond low earth orbit, something we haven’t done in over 40 years, so it’s exciting. It’s truly exciting,” Wilmore said.

The trip should happen sometime in 2019, a voyage of more than 250,000 miles beyond the moon.

NASA’s also testing the new rocket’s engines, and casting its booster rockets.

The new upper stage will move to the Vehicle Assembly Building, and it will be stacked onto the first stage when it arrives.

