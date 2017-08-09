Lawmaker: Florida governor’s office broke promise to LGBTQs

By Published:
Jim Brenner, left, and Chuck Jones, discuss Florida Gov. Rick Scott's failure to sign an order protecting gay and lesbian state workers from discrimination on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When 49 people were killed at a gay nightclub in Florida in 2016, Gov. Rick Scott publicly offered his sympathy to the victims’ families and the LGBT community.

“These are individuals. Let’s love every one of them,” he said then.

Behind the scenes, gay rights advocates say his staffers went a step further, promising to pursue an executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ state workers and contractors. More than a year later, no such order has been issued.

The advocates believe the order has become even more important in the past couple of weeks as the U.S. Justice Department — under Attorney General Jeff Sessions — filed court papers in a New York case saying that sexual orientation is not covered by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The law bans workplace discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, however, enforces the law against private employers and says sexual orientation is covered.

The Republican governor wouldn’t talk about the alleged commitment his staff made when asked by an Associated Press reporter on Tuesday. But he said federal guidelines protect the gay community and the state follows them.

State Rep. Carlos Smith, a gay Democrat, accused Scott of using the nightclub shooting to his political advantage.

“Many political leaders used the tragedy at Pulse to leverage their own political careers and to make promises to our community that they could have delivered on but they did not,” Smith said at a recent forum for Orlando’s gay and Latino communities. A majority of the Pulse victims were gay Latinos.

After the Pulse massacre, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the gay advocates said two members of the governor’s staff met at a hotel with leaders from the group Equality Florida.

The governor’s staffers — then-chief of staff Kim McDougal and legislative affairs director Kevin Reilly — asked what could be done to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community, and the advocates answered that he should issue the anti-discrimination order, according to the Equality Florida representatives.

“They sat with us and said, ‘This is something that is important.’ This was an issue they believed could move forward and if there was any problem, any concerns, they would let us know,” Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith said.

Nothing happened.

When asked about the matter in Tampa on Tuesday, Scott wouldn’t say if he would sign such an order or had changed his mind.

“I think it’s important that everybody in our state feels comfortable and never feel discriminated against and that’s what’s important to me,” Scott said.

Reilly and McDougal didn’t respond to emails and a phone call.

Scott often has had a chilly relationship with the gay community. The governor supported Florida’s attempt to defend its ban on gay marriage, which eventually was struck down by federal courts and he campaigned against adoptions by gays and lesbians in 2010. After the Pulse attack, he was criticized for calling the attack a terrorist act but neglecting to note it targeted the LGBTQ community. The Pulse gunman had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group.

An executive order from the governor would be important for Jim Brenner, and his husband, Chuck Jones, because now there’s too much ambiguity on whether gay state workers are protected from discrimination, said Brenner, who retired last September from a his job as fire management administrator at the Florida Forestry Division in Tallahassee. His husband still works for the state Education Department.

Brenner, who is widely published in trade periodicals, believes his sexual orientation hindered his career promotions.

“Peers felt I did a very good job, but I got to a certain point where things just came to a screeching halt,” Brenner said. “I believe it’s because of sexual orientation. Everybody knew that I was living with someone and that someone wasn’t a woman.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s