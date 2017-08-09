Inflatable chicken with Trump hair style pops up behind White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) – An inflatable chicken with President Donald Trump’s hair style popped up behind the White House on Wednesday.
NBC has not identified where the chicken came from or who owns it.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 5 dogs found dead inside Valrico pet resort that caught fire
- Uber driver saves man’s life after ride to Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Plea deal today for Bradenton mom accused of killing daughter, putting body in freezer
- VIDEO: Clearwater expert explains why ‘Pinky’ the dolphin may be pink
- Man, 53, charged with kicking 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s
- Couple killed in crash 1 day after their wedding
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.