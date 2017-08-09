How to easily pack school lunches for kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer is officially over and it’s time to start thinking about getting to bed earlier, getting the kids off to the bus stop and making school lunches.
Packing a school lunch may seem quite daunting, especially when trying to think about making the lunch healthy, but registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty says that doesn’t have to be the case.
Dougherty explains, “When packing healthy school lunches, including a grain, fruit, veggie and protein is the best way to ensure that the lunch will nourish your child and not just fill their stomach with junk.”
Whether you are packing lunch for a picky eater or for a child who will eat anything, making a list of their favorite foods will really help when the days get hectic, Dougherty said.
“If you have the list, it’s easier to stock the pantry and fridge with healthy items that you know your child will eat and that can be a huge weight time saver in the end,” Dougherty said.
