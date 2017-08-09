Hillsborough woman pleas for help after sister killed in hit-and-run crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is making a plea for help after her younger sister was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County and left to die.

Sherry Hunter is described by her older sister as a joyful person with a contagious personality.

“Her best qualities were kindness and loving and caring. Would do anything in this world for you and she really had a great sense of humor. She always made people laugh,” said Glennie Hoffman.

That was until her life ended abruptly in July, when deputies say Hunter was hit and killed by someone driving a pick-up truck on West Waters Avenue.

“It was horrible. It was like, almost like I couldn’t move, I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t do anything. I was just in shock,” said Hoffman.

Hunter’s family is still in shock over the way she died.

“She’s a human being and she was a great person. No one deserves to die that way,” said Hoffman.

Hillsborough County deputies believe it was a Toyota truck that struck Hunter as she was crossing the street and never stopped.

Hunter did not use a crosswalk.

“There are consequences to pay and I do think it’s someone who is a coward that will have to live with the fact that they killed someone for the rest of their lives,” said Hoffman.

Deputies and detectives are working around the clock to find the killer.

“Putting that person responsible behind bars and also bringing closure for that family,” said Debbie Carter with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are going to miss her every day and please, someone, if you have any information at all, please contact the authorities so we can find the person who hit her and ran off,” said Hoffman.

Deputies say the truck would have front end damage.

If you know anything you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

There is up to a $3,000 reward. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

