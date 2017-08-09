Highlands Co. K-9 sniffs out wanted man hiding in attic

Bates & K9 Kylo Ren (left), Anderson (right). Photos courtesy of Highlands County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wanted man was no match for a K9 in Highlands County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Anti-Crime Team came to 19 S. Fairview Terrace in Avon Park on Tuesday night looking for 37-year-old Timothy Dewayne Anderson who was sought in connection with an April 30 armed burglary and battery.

Responding officers searched high and low, but there was no sign of Anderson.  So, K-9 Deputy Chris Bates turned to his partner in solving crime, K-9 Kylo Ren.

The dog was let off his leash and searched the attic until he found Anderson hiding in a large pile of insulation.

Even though his hiding spot was given away, Anderson stayed in place and would not budge until Kylo convinced him to get up — with a bite on the leg.

When Anderson finally got out of the dog’s grip, he tried to flee the scene, pushing Deputy Bates out of his path, and  “dove head first out of the attic door, right into the waiting handcuffs of the TAC Team below,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson was taken into custody and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest. His bond was set at $62,000.

