High school students have a different type of stress, which can lead to anxiety

Marco Villarreal
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As your child gets older the stresses in their life change and so is the way that parents can help them prevent or deal with anxiety.

High School is never as fun as the musical, and bumping into Zac Efron in the hallways is only a dream for most.

In the real world, high school age kids are entering a new world.

“It’s only getting bigger. Things just start changing more and more hormonally, developmentally, and you add peer pressure which is definitely something we need to talk about as a parent,” says licensed mental health counselor Stephanie Moir.

The best thing is for parents to tackle issues like alcohol, drugs, and sex before they come up at school.

“It has to start at home. The best thing that you can do is probably have breakfast, lunch, and dinner as a family. Open the dialogue that way. That way the report is developed very nicely,” says Moir.

Talking with teens should actually involve less talking — initially.

“Teens like to be listened to, they don’t like to be told what to do. So if you can open the dialogue that way, you’re going to have a more positive communication with your teen,” says Moir.

Tackling real issues in the real world and leaving the song and dance for Hollywood.

