Health officials: Moscow Mule mugs could be poisoning you

WFLA/CNN Published:

(WFLA) — Next time you order a Moscow Mule at the bar, you might be getting more than just a hangover.

Health officials are now warning consumers that the copper mugs that the drinks are traditionally served in could be poisoning you.

Some bars serve them out of mugs that are manufactured to look like copper, but are actually made of stainless steel and are safe to drink from.

The problem lies within the real copper mugs.

That’s because health officials say the acid in the cocktail can leach out the copper metal. Once the metal is swallowed, it could cause stomachaches, unpleasant trips to the bathroom or worse.

According to a bulletin from Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division, copper should not come into contact with acidic foods with a PH below 6. Those foods include vinegar, fruit juice, wine and a traditional Moscow Mule.

Symptoms of copper poisoning include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The warning does state that drinking the cocktails from copper mugs with inner linings like nickel or stainless steel won’t cause any problems (aside from a possible hangover.)

