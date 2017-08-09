Gym owner posts vulgar sign to ban cops, military members from facility

ATLANTA (WFLA) – An Atlanta gym owner is getting heat over a sign announcing his “no police” and no military members policy.

Jim Chambers, the owner is not making any apologies for his decision to put up a sign laced with expletives, which explicitly states “No cops.”

Chambers said he took down the sign, citing complaints over the vulgarity, but he still stands by the message. He tells 11Alive News the majority of his customers are minorities who are uncomfortable with the presence of law enforcement.

“American police is just an entity that, they serve capitalism and they serve white supremacy and that’s the way we see that.” Chambers said. “We felt that it was important to create zones, like businesses, official, operating establishing business, homes, recreation centers where cops are explicitly not welcome.”

He said he’s had a “no cop” policy since opening the business and that the policy also applies to active members of hte military.

The Atlanta Police Department did not comment on the policy, but told 11Alive News, “Were we to respond to an emergency there, this sign would not stop us from lawfully doing our job.”

