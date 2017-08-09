Gr8 Inspiration: Valrico mom donates kidney to save son’s life

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — You hear it all the time, a mother’s love is undying. If your child is suffering you would do anything to help.

For one Valrico mom, that meant donating her kidney to save her son’s life.

This selfless act was more about educating others about the importance of organ donation for Melissa Ranieri.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that people understand that transplant is not a cure. At some point Evan will need another transplant. We spend a significant amount of time in and out of the hospital,” said Ranieri.

Ranieri’ son Evan was diagnosed with end stage renal disease in utero.

Doctors knew early on that Evan would need a transplant and as it would turn out, mom was a match.

“Which was a blessing for our family to go through knowing there was a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Being a mom hero is what makes Melissa Ranieri a Gr8 Inspiration.

