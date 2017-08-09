Fired Pizza Hut employee arrested in Charlotte County after refusing to leave establishment

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Getting the pink slip can be a devastating experience for anyone trying to make a living. Learning to let go of the workplace you may have once called home is a challenge that some of us just can’t take on, especially if there is pizza involved. That was the case for 25-year-old Delano Mathurin, who was recently terminated from his role at a Pizza Hut in Charlotte County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an incident at a Pizza Hut located at 3068 Tamiami Trail. The caller said a former employee had stationed himself in a back office and told the manager he wasn’t going to leave.

When responding investigators questioned the manager of the Pizza Hut, they say the former employee, later identified as Mathurin, walked into the dining area of the restaurant and bolted back to the office when he saw the cops.

When deputies confronted Mathurin, they say the former employee started asking them questions about history, telling them that he wanted to test their historical knowledge. At this time, deputies say Mathurin was still refusing to leave the Pizza Hut.

Deputies informed Mathurin he would be arrested for trespassing after a warning if he stayed in the building, but Mathurin said he wasn’t going anywhere.

Deputies then tried to place him in handcuffs, but he began to struggle away and “physically resist,” according to deputies.

Then when Mathurin was finally in handcuffs, he tried to run away and began to “physically resist” the cops, deputies say.

Mathurin was charged with resisting an officer without violence and trespass (failure to leave property upon order by owner).

He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

