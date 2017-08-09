Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot after crash off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a Navy jet pilot off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard news release says they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West and needed assistance.

The Coast Guard says a helicopter and airplane were diverted to the area, and the helicopter crew spotted the pilot’s emergency smoke signal. Rescuers hoisted the pilot up to the helicopter.

A Navy news release says the F-5N Tiger II tactical fighter aircraft was conducting training operations when the pilot ejected, and the jet crashed into the ocean.

The pilot was taken to a Keys hospital in good condition. The crash remains under investigation.

