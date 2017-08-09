Balloons to provide unique view of upcoming solar eclipse

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Students and professors from two Connecticut universities are taking part in a project that will provide a unique view of this month’s solar eclipse.

More than 50 teams, including ones from the University of Hartford and the University of Bridgeport, will launch 8-foot-tall high-altitude balloons along the path of the Aug. 21 eclipse.

The balloons will carry cameras up to 100,000 feet, near the edge of space, to capture footage of the event.

The University of Hartford team is holding a test run Wednesday on campus.

During the eclipse, their balloon is scheduled to go up at Kenlake State Resort in Hardin, Kentucky, near the spot where the eclipse will be in totality for the longest amount of time.

