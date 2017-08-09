Accidental work-related death being investigated in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A work-related death is being investigated in Pinellas County.

The incident happened outside the Glory Days Grill on US Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor on Wednesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, two people were working on a sign when one of them went into a bucket lifted about 20 feet into the air.

At some point, the man in the bucket leaned over the control panel and lifted the bucket higher. Deputies say that’s when he got pinned between the sign and the bucket.

The man’s coworker tried to get him down, but couldn’t because the trapped worker was stuck on the release button and the crew below couldn’t override it.

Deputies say the man died while he was stuck. When firefighters showed up and brought him down from the bucket, it was too late.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is calling this an accidental death.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene along with OSHA and a medical examiner.

