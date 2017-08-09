A warning: Don’t ride with your feet on the car dashboard

HATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCMH) — Officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department are reminding people of the potential consequences of riding with their feet propped up on the dashboard.
This pose may be comfortable, but it’s also dangerous.
“Airbags deploy between 100 and 220 mph. If you ride with your feet on the dash and you’re involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets,” the Chattanooga Fire Department reminded people last Thursday on Facebook.
The CFD official who wrote the post said he or she saw many passengers with their feet on the dash while traveling.
