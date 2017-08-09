5 dogs killed in Valrico pet resort fire

The Almost Home Pet Resort is located on North St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters made a sad discovery inside a Valrico pet resort that caught fire on Tuesday night, the bodies of five deceased dogs were found inside the burned business.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said at 8:30 p.m. HCFR received a 911 call about a fire at the Almost Home Pet Resort located at 513 St Cloud Ave. N. in Valrico.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters knocked the flames down. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

The majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen of the home, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

While searching the home, firefighters found five dogs deceased inside the pet resort. WFLA News Channel 8 has learned the dogs were show poodles. These animals have been turned over to animal control.

Employees didn’t know about fire until they showed up for work this morning, many are upset about what happened.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

