White lion quintuplets thriving at Czech zoo

DVOREC, Czech Republic (WFLA/NBC) – White lion quintuplets were born at a Czech zoo, a birth that is vital to the critically endangered species.

The lions were born on May 4, surprising the zoo stuff and putting them into overdrive to care for the cubs.

All five cubs are currently thriving.

Four females and a male were born in the litter.

White lions are a genetic rarity. The animals come from South Africa’s Timbavati Preserve.

Less than 13 are estimated to live in the world. Three hundred live in captivity.

