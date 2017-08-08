7-9 am Today on Great38: Surprise summertime expenses; Easing kids’ anxiety; Bucs camp; Top local news

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ve made it easy for you to stay updated about local news in the Tampa Bay area. WFLA News Channel 8 Today is expanding onto another channel. You can now watch WFLA News Channel 8 Today on WTTA Great38 from 7-9 a.m.

When other stations switch to national news, Gayle Guyardo, Marco Villarreal, Leigh Spann, and Leslee Lacey will bring you the latest news, weather and traffic at 7 a.m. on WTTA Great38. Right at 7 a.m., we do what no one else in the market does. You can see 20 straight minutes of local news, weather and traffic, without any breaks. Be sure to tune in!

Coming up this morning

Anthony Allred will be live at Bucs Camp!

What parents can do to ease their child’s anxiety during middle school years

The 4 things that can affect your credit score in the summer

At 8 a.m., you’ll get to see more guests as we highlight the local people and happenings that make Tampa Bay so special. That will regularly include reporter Anthony Allred, who will showcase neighborhoods and towns that you tell us are Gr8!

“Make Today Gr8 with Gayle and Leigh” will focus on the great people of Tampa Bay. Social Media Reporter Lila Gross will be tuning in from the Digital Desk to show us what stories are trending in the Tampa Bay area.

The News Channel 8’s production team has less than five minutes every morning to change the set from the traditional news look to the softer 8 a.m. set. During that short time, the set background changes color, desks get wheeled in new directions, chairs are set up, cameras are moved, and finally the coffee break area is set up. When the catchy music rolls at 8 a.m., it looks like a new place. We hope you’ll join us.

Be sure to find us on Great38 by switching the channel from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays:

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435

Follow Great 38 on Facebook

Follow WFLA News Channel 8 on Facebook