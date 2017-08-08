WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. – (WFLA) – A man’s personal dash cam video showing a driver ditching a dog is generating outrage outline.

Jerit Gaddis was driving in the Seminole Heights community around 6:30 p.m. Monday with his dash cam recording.

The video shows a car in front of him stopping in the area of North Boulevard and West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The back door opens and a dog leaps out of the car before the driver speeds off.

The dog is seen running after the vehicle in an effort to catch up. Gaddis believes the car was a 4-door gold Chevy Cavalier, possible mid-90’s model.

Gaddis says the dog was a light yellowish-brown colored red nose pit bull that was not neutered.

He tried to get the dog but was unable to.

The incident was reported to Tampa police and Gaddis says Hillsborough County Animal Control is working the case.

He was told by an animal control officer that felony or misdemeanor charges will likely be filed against that person.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information from animal control.

