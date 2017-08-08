WATCH: Bear cam shows wildlife at Katmai National Park in Alaska

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (WFLA) — Join the wildlife adventure in Alaska by scouting for bears and enjoying the majestic waters.
WFLA News Channel 8 is streaming the explore.org Bear Cam 24-hours a day from Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska.
You can see Alaskan bears, Katmai bears and brown bears living in their natural habitat any time you want. The bears can often be seen looking for food, sleeping, lounging, swimming and more.
One camera even shows the epic journey salmon take in Alaska to spawn in the park, and then eventually meet their demise at the paw of a bear.
Their philanthropic mission is to connect humanity to nature, champion the selfless acts of others and inspire lifelong learning.
Explore.org visitors have the ability to collect their favorite photo and video moments from #bearcam by using thier Snapshots feature. This feature connects images to the original video source, allowing users to dive deeper into the experience.
