Volunteer Polk looking for volunteers, plastic shopping bags to make mats for homeless

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteer Polk is looking for volunteers and plastic shopping bags to weave into mats for the homeless.
Volunteer Polk said it takes about 700 plastic bags to complete one mat.
Several volunteers got together this week to learn how to make the mats.
If you know of students needing service hours or anyone that would be interested in helping crochet or cut bags into strips and wrapping them to be woven, call (863) 534-5580 or email volunteerpolk@polk-county.net.
Those wishing to donate bags can call or email as well.
