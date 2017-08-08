Volunteer Polk looking for volunteers, plastic shopping bags to make mats for homeless

By Published:
A sleeping mat made entirely from plastic grocery bags. (KETK)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteer Polk is looking for volunteers and plastic shopping bags to weave into mats for the homeless.

Volunteer Polk said it takes about 700 plastic bags to complete one mat.

Several volunteers got together this week to learn how to make the mats.

If you know of students needing service hours or anyone that would be interested in helping crochet or cut bags into strips and wrapping them to be woven, call (863) 534-5580 or email volunteerpolk@polk-county.net.

Those wishing to donate bags can call or email as well.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s