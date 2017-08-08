VIDEO: London police search for jogger who pushed woman in front of bus

LONDON (WFLA) — Police in London have released footage of a jogger pushing a woman in front of a bus earlier this year in hopes of identifying him.

Officers released the surveillance camera video on Tuesday.

The footage shows a jogger wearing shorts and a t-shirt running into and pushing a woman who is walking in the opposite direction on a bridge.

The woman can then be seen tumbling in front of an oncoming double-decker bus that is able to swerve and stop to avoid hitting her.

According to police, the woman saw the jogger again about 15 minutes later and tried to talk to him.

The jogger police are searching for is a man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.

