VIDEO: London police search for jogger who pushed woman in front of bus

By Published:

LONDON (WFLA) — Police in London have released footage of a jogger pushing a woman in front of a bus earlier this year in hopes of identifying him.

Officers released the surveillance camera video on Tuesday.

The footage shows a jogger wearing shorts and a t-shirt running into and pushing a woman who is walking in the opposite direction on a bridge.

The woman can then be seen tumbling in front of an oncoming double-decker bus that is able to swerve and stop to avoid hitting her.

According to police, the woman saw the jogger again about 15 minutes later and tried to talk to him.

The jogger police are searching for is a man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s