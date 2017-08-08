VIDEO: Driver rescued from car submerged in floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Mississippi had to work quickly to rescue a man stuck in a car in rising floodwaters.
The Jackson Fire Department was called to help when the man got trapped in his submerged car downtown.
Cameras captured the rescue on video as a ladder truck was brought in and the crews pulled the man to safety.
Jackson was hit with flash flooding on Tuesday, forcing several streets to be shut down.
