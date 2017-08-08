VIDEO: Driver rescued from car submerged in floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Mississippi had to work quickly to rescue a man stuck in a car in rising floodwaters.

The Jackson Fire Department was called to help when the man got trapped in his submerged car downtown.

Cameras captured the rescue on video as a ladder truck was brought in and the crews pulled the man to safety.

Jackson was hit with flash flooding on Tuesday, forcing several streets to be shut down.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES