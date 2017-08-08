USF announces results of study about on-campus stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida on Tuesday announced results of a feasibility study looking into the possibility of a football stadium on the USF campus.

The school says the feasibility study is the first of several steps in a long process that would include more studies and research before a decision is made about building a stadium.

The feasibility study focused on two objectives: evaluating potential locations for a stadium on campus and analyzing the scope and potential cost.

The study looked at four possible locations on the USF campus (see below).

The estimated cost to build a stadium is between $202,382,356 and $246,906,474, depending on the location and when the stadium is completed.

The stadium would have 40,000 seats and would be expandable to 50,000 seats. The study shows parking options and also lists the pros and cons of each location.

The study looked at 14 college stadiums across the country.

Future studies must be conducted to analyze the financial feasibility and potential philanthropic support for a stadium.

Artist's rendering of a possible stadium at USF. 4 locations were included in the study about a possible stadium at USF.

