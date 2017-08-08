UCF fraternity member arrested on rape charge

WESH Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rape that allegedly occurred during a University of Central Florida fraternity party, authorities said.

University of Central Florida police arrested Alexander Garces Monday at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the UCF campus.

Police said Garces raped the victim during a party at the fraternity house in July.

Garces refused to answer an officer’s questions about the incident, according to an arrest report,

He is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s