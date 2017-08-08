UCF fraternity member arrested on rape charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rape that allegedly occurred during a University of Central Florida fraternity party, authorities said.
University of Central Florida police arrested Alexander Garces Monday at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the UCF campus.
Police said Garces raped the victim during a party at the fraternity house in July.
Garces refused to answer an officer’s questions about the incident, according to an arrest report,
He is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- WATCH: Driver caught on video ditching dog in Tampa neighborhood
- Pinellas teens’ deaths in stolen SUV captured on camera
- WATCH: Bucs players exchange punches at training camp
- Reward increased to $50,000 in Longboat Key hotel murder case
- Child found dead in van at Orlando day care
- Disney installs statue honoring toddler killed by alligator
- Alabama mom posts hysterical back-to-school photo