UCF fraternity member arrested on rape charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rape that allegedly occurred during a University of Central Florida fraternity party, authorities said.

University of Central Florida police arrested Alexander Garces Monday at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the UCF campus.

Police said Garces raped the victim during a party at the fraternity house in July.

Garces refused to answer an officer’s questions about the incident, according to an arrest report,

He is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

