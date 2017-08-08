Tropicana Field ranked worst ballpark for food safety

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropicana Field is ranked the worst ballpark for food safety by Sports Illustrated.

The home of the Rays was hit with a total of 241 violations. Of those, 105 were considered critical, according to SI’s list.

Violations included insects and black mold accumulating inside an ice bin.

An employee was also reportedly seen handling hot dogs and cash without washing his hands in between.

An ESPN report from several years ago found that every inspected stand at the Trop had at least one critical violation.

SI got the information from the Florida Division of Business and Professional Regulation.

