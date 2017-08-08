Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall in Mexico

(WFLA) – Tropical Storm Franklin has made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Pulticlub, Mexico and is weakening.

Franklin made landfall around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Franklin had weakened and is continuing to move inland, bringing heavy rains and the possibility of flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible with isolated rainfall up to 12 inches.

Tropical force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm. Wind gusts up to 47 miles per hours have been measured more than 200 miles away from the center of the storm.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Belize City northward to the Belize/Mexico border and the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Sabancuy

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Sabancuy to Puerto de Veracruz.

