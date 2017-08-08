Summer Sea Scallops

Chef Charles Coe’s Pan Seared Diver Sea Scallops

10 Dry Pack Sea Scallops

1.00 TBSP Unsalted Butter

2.00 oz. Blended oil

Method of Preparation

In a medium sauté pan, heat blended oil and sear 5 U10 sea scallops. Move the scallops around in a circular motion to maximize searing. Add a TBSP of butter in the pan, turn the scallops over and place in oven to finish cooking. Bake Scallops for 4 minutes at 350 degrees.

Sweet Pea Puree:

8.00 oz. Peas

0.50 oz. Water

0.25 oz. lemon grass

0.25 oz. ginger

1.00 oz. butter

Method and Preparation

Sweat lemon grass and ginger until soft. Add water and peas to a blender and puree with lemongrass and ginger. Heat pea puree in a small sauce pan. Fold in butter stirring frequently until combined.

Cheesy Grits:

24.00 oz. Water

8.00 oz. Stone Ground Grits

2 .00 oz. Shredded Cheddar

0.50 oz. Minced Garlic

8.00 oz. Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

1.00 oz. Butter

Method of Preparation

Sauté Garlic in butter until soft, add water and bring to a boil, pour grits into water and return to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, stir occasionally until fully cooked around 25-30 minutes. Once fully cooked fold in shredded cheddar and smoked Gouda cream sauce.

Garnish

2.00 oz. Fried Prosciutto

3.00 oz. Asparagus Tips

3.00 each Blistered Grape tomatoes

Method of Preparation

Blanch Asparagus tips and slice in half vertically. In a hot pan, fry thinly sliced prosciutto quickly until crisp. Reserve for garnish. In a same hot pan, quickly fry grape tomatoes and remove. Peel back skin for garnish.