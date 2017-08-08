Polk County Clerk offering new online court payment system

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County is trying to help save its residents time by unveiling a new court payment system.

County residents who need to make a payment on a court case can now do so online.

The County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller has partnered with a court case management company called Civitek to offer the system allowing customers to pay their fees on the Polk County Clerk’s website. The site is already up and running.

These are the types of cases that are eligible for online payments:

  • Appeal from County Court (AP)
  • Circuit Civil (CA)
  • County Civil (CC)
  • Felony (CF)
  • County Ordinance (CO)
  • Probate/Guardianship (CP)
  • Criminal Traffic (CT)
  • Domestic Relations (DR)
  • Non-Criminal Infraction (IN)
  • Misdemeanor (MM)
  • Municipal Ordinance (MO)
  • Small Claims (SC)

Traffic cases can be paid through the traffic page on the clerk’s website.

To find your case, all you have to do is look it up by name and birth date or by the uniform case number. You will then be able to select how much you want to pay.

The payments could take between 3 to 5 days to process, according to county officials.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (863) 534-4000.

